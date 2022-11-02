Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specs

The phone from Oppo will have an A54 chipset with an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

The phone will run well because of this chipset, which will make it a popular choice among customers.

The phone works because of the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset. The IPS LCD capacitive touch screen will be on the Oppo A54 phone.

The LCD screen is 6.51 inches wide and has 1080 x 2400 pixels for a resolution. It can play videos in full HD.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/- Oppo A54 specs Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W