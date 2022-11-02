Advertisement
Oppo A58 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A58 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Oppo A58 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A58

  • The Oppo A58 is expected to include an octa-core MediaTek MT6833 processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
Oppo, a tech company, is getting ready to launch the A58 series as soon as possible. According to the latest leaks, the company is working on a new line of smartphones that could be a direct follow-up to its last line.

We’ll discuss Oppo’s A58 leaks from prominent leakers. First, this smartphone will include a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The A58 has an octa-core MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 processor. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Both process massive data and applications quickly. The A58 is expected to include 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Oppo A58 price in Pakistan

Oppo A58 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 43,999/-

Oppo A58 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
