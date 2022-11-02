Oppo A58 price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo A58 is expected to include an octa-core MediaTek MT6833 processor.

Oppo, a tech company, is getting ready to launch the A58 series as soon as possible. According to the latest leaks, the company is working on a new line of smartphones that could be a direct follow-up to its last line.

We’ll discuss Oppo’s A58 leaks from prominent leakers. First, this smartphone will include a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Both process massive data and applications quickly. The A58 is expected to include 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Oppo A58 price in Pakistan

Oppo A58 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 43,999/-

Oppo A58 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W