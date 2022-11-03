Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A76

Advertisement
  • A new A-series phone is being made by Oppo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones.
  • The phone’s processor has octa core and runs at 2.4 GHz.
  • The phone has a 6.56 inches screen.
Advertisement

The Oppo A76 will soon be available on the market. A new A-series phone is being made by Oppo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset will be at the heart of the next phone. This is a powerful chipset that you can find in high-end smartphones.

The Oppo A76 will be able to do great things with this processor.

This phone’s processor has an octa-core design and runs at 2.4 GHz. A powerful Adreno 610 GPU is also included.

The full HD screen on the Oppo A76 will be 6.56 inches and have 720 x 1612 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Oppo a16 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo a16 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo a16 Price in Pakistan and features. The Oppo A16 smartphone is...

Advertisement

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A76 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 47,999/-

Oppo A76 specs

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Black, Glowing Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story