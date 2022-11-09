Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo F19 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo F19 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F19 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo F19 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Advertisement
  • Oppo F19 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

The Oppo F19 Pro smartphone is available in the market, this phone’s MediaTek Helio P95 SoC processor boasts an octa-core with a 2.2 GHz clock speed, increasing its power and speed.

Additionally, the Oppo F19 Pro sports a PowerVR GM9446 GPU.

Advertisement

The smartphone’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes can accommodate a large amount of data. Using Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Oppo Pro is protected.

The Oppo F19 Pro’s screen measures 6.43 inches and has a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The phone’s 4310 mAh battery provides power.

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo F19 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFluid Black, Fantastic Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W

Also Read

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and features. The Oppo A96 is a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan & features
iPhone X price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story