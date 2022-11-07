Realme 10 Series Gets 200MP Flagship Phone

For the first time, the lineup will include a top-of-the-line phone with the latest and greatest chipset and a great camera.

So far, Realme’s numbered phone series (7, 8, and 9) have only had mid-range phones, but the 10 series might change that. For the first time, the lineup will include a top-of-the-line phone with the latest and greatest chipset and a great camera.

This time, there will also be a Realme 10 Ultra, according to a new leak from the well-known tipster Ice Universe. This is in addition to the usual Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+. The leak says that Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which will be in the next generation of Android flagships, will be in the Realme 10 Ultra. It will also be on the next Xiaomi 13 phone.

Since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 won’t be official until late November, the Realme 10 Ultra probably won’t come out until later in the year or even early in 2023. Aside from that, it will also have a 200MP camera, which is probably Samsung’s ISOCELL HPX sensor, which has been seen on a few other phones, like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Its screen will be able to dim at 2160Hz PWM, but we don’t know much else about it yet. To compete with other high-end phones, it will probably have a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen with 1 billion colours, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of more than 1000 nits. It could also be curved to finish off the look of a high-end phone.

Some rumours also say that the Realme 10 series will have a phone with a Snapdragon 8-generation chip, but we don’t know much more about this mysterious phone right now. Most of the other models are confirmed to have MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is a replacement for the Dimensity 920 from the last generation.

The Realme 10 series will be similar to the Redmi Note 12 series, which was just announced in China this month. It will come out on November 9.