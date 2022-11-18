Rip Twitter storms on internet with funny memes

Twitter sent emails to its staff notifying them of the temporary closure of the workplace.

Hundreds of employees have begun leaving the microblogging platform.

Fans flooded Twitter with humorous memes.

Following the temporary closure of the Twitter office, fans flooded Twitter with humorous memes.

According to specifics, Twitter employees received instructions to either work really hard and become hardcore or quit the company.

Users have done everything possible to spread some humorous memes online amid the rumors that Twitter is saying goodbye in order to make the situation less unpleasant.

Elon Musk, the newly appointed president of Twitter, previously said that the site would charge $8 per month to verify users’ accounts, stating that this would upend the “current lords & peasants system” of the platform and bring in new money for the business.

The news follows the world’s richest man’s controversial $44 billion acquisition of sole ownership of the dominant social media company.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he tweeted, making reference to the platform’s well-known blue checkmark that denotes a legitimate, verified account.

