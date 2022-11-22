Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Features
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A32...
Samsung released the Galaxy A03s with fair price in Pakistan. Korean giants leaked their upcoming low-cost smartphone. Steve Hemmerstoffer rendered smartphones.
The Samsung Galaxy A03s is the successor to the best-selling Galaxy A02 phone. Samsung’s Galaxy A03s will use a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
Different brands have launched this high-quality chipset. The Samsung Galaxy A03s will include a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
Galaxy A03s from Samsung has a 6.5-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Users will be glad to utilise this large screen.
Corning Gorilla Glass protects this screen. Samsung A03s has 3 gigabytes of RAM for lightning-fast computing. The phone’s 64GB of internal storage means the user can store data for the future.
It has a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The phone should have a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy A03s has a side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor for user data protection, a common feature on smartphones. Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery with 7.8W charging.
The Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 7.8W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.