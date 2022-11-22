Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & special features

  • Korean giants leaked their upcoming low-cost smartphone.
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s is the successor to the best-selling Galaxy A02 phone.
  • Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery with 7.8W charging.
Samsung released the Galaxy A03s with fair price in Pakistan. Korean giants leaked their upcoming low-cost smartphone. Steve Hemmerstoffer rendered smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is the successor to the best-selling Galaxy A02 phone. Samsung’s Galaxy A03s will use a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Different brands have launched this high-quality chipset. The Samsung Galaxy A03s will include a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

Galaxy A03s from Samsung has a 6.5-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Users will be glad to utilise this large screen.

Corning Gorilla Glass protects this screen. Samsung A03s has 3 gigabytes of RAM for lightning-fast computing. The phone’s 64GB of internal storage means the user can store data for the future.

It has a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone should have a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy A03s has a side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor for user data protection, a common feature on smartphones. Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery with 7.8W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A03s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W
