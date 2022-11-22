Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & special features

Korean giants leaked their upcoming low-cost smartphone.

Samsung released the Galaxy A03s with fair price in Pakistan. Korean giants leaked their upcoming low-cost smartphone. Steve Hemmerstoffer rendered smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is the successor to the best-selling Galaxy A02 phone. Samsung’s Galaxy A03s will use a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Different brands have launched this high-quality chipset. The Samsung Galaxy A03s will include a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

Galaxy A03s from Samsung has a 6.5-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Users will be glad to utilise this large screen.

Corning Gorilla Glass protects this screen. Samsung A03s has 3 gigabytes of RAM for lightning-fast computing. The phone’s 64GB of internal storage means the user can store data for the future.

It has a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone should have a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy A03s has a side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor for user data protection, a common feature on smartphones. Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery with 7.8W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A03s specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W

