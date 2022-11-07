Samsung Galaxy a12 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy a12 Price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in the market, a MediaTek Helio P35 CPU powers the smartphone.

The phone comes with 64 GB of storage. There are two distinct Samsung Galaxy A12 models, as indicated by this.

Advertisement

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM. Different types of smartphones have different amounts of RAM.

The Samsung A12’s 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen has a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11 UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan and Features Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Samsung Galaxy a50 is...