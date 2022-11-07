Advertisement
Edition: English
Samsung Galaxy a12 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Samsung Galaxy a12 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Samsung Galaxy a12 Price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in the market, a MediaTek Helio P35 CPU powers the smartphone.

The phone comes with 64 GB of storage. There are two distinct Samsung Galaxy A12 models, as indicated by this.

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM. Different types of smartphones have different amounts of RAM.

The Samsung A12’s 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen has a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

