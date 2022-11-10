Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A34. Samsung is developing a new...
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is currently available in the market, it features up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.
The Android 9 (Pie) operating system on the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9825 CPU.
The phone has three cameras on the back and a 10MP camera up front. This phone’s 3500mAh battery may be wirelessly or quickly recharged.
The new Samsung Note 10’s 6.3-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen has a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 51,999 – 67,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|151 x 72 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9825 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|HDR10 compliant, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.