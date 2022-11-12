Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • Samsung is releasing the Galaxy S23 with the name “Ultra” at the end.
  • The phone will sport a dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3220 pixels.
  • The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor.
Samsung is releasing the Galaxy S23 with the name “Ultra” at the end. The company that makes smartphones is making a new S-series phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest flagship. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the phone.

The smartphone’s chipset is a flagship model that can handle high-end specs accurately. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Users will like the device’s 6.9-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will sport a dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3220 pixels.

Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen. The SoC’s RAM is 12 GB. Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra uses this high-end RAM.

Chipset and RAM will boost the phone’s processing performance. The Samsung S23 Ultra’s 256/512GB of internal storage is plenty for life.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 289,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

BuildOSAndroid OS 13
UIOneUI 5
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPU2.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
Front40 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
