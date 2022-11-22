Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

The most recent top-of-the-line phone is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the chip that runs the phone.

The 6.9-inch screen on the device will get people excited.

Samsung will add the word “Ultra” to the end of the Galaxy S23. The company that makes smartphones is making a new S-series phone.

The chipset inside the smartphone can handle high-end specs accurately. A 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The chipset inside the smartphone can handle high-end specs accurately. A 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3220 pixels.

Corning Gorilla Glass is used to protect the screen. The SoC has 12 GB of RAM. The RAM in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is very good.

With the chip set and RAM, the phone will be able to work faster. The Samsung S23 Ultra has 256 or 512 GB of storage space on the inside, which is more than enough.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is ‎Rs 249,999.00

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

BUILD OS Android OS 13 UI OneUI 5 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU 2.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video Front 40 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX , Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging