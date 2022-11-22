Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • The most recent top-of-the-line phone is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the chip that runs the phone.
  • The 6.9-inch screen on the device will get people excited.
Samsung will add the word “Ultra” to the end of the Galaxy S23. The company that makes smartphones is making a new S-series phone.

The most recent top-of-the-line phone is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the chip that runs the phone.

The chipset inside the smartphone can handle high-end specs accurately. A 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The 6.9-inch screen on the device will get people excited. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3220 pixels.

Corning Gorilla Glass is used to protect the screen. The SoC has 12 GB of RAM. The RAM in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is very good.

With the chip set and RAM, the phone will be able to work faster. The Samsung S23 Ultra has 256 or 512 GB of storage space on the inside, which is more than enough.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is  ‎Rs 249,999.00

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra  specifications

BUILDOSAndroid OS 13
UIOneUI 5
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPU2.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
Front40 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
