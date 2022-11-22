Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung will add the word “Ultra” to the end of the Galaxy S23. The company that makes smartphones is making a new S-series phone.
The most recent top-of-the-line phone is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the chip that runs the phone.
The chipset inside the smartphone can handle high-end specs accurately. A 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The 6.9-inch screen on the device will get people excited. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3220 pixels.
Corning Gorilla Glass is used to protect the screen. The SoC has 12 GB of RAM. The RAM in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is very good.
With the chip set and RAM, the phone will be able to work faster. The Samsung S23 Ultra has 256 or 512 GB of storage space on the inside, which is more than enough.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs 249,999.00
|BUILD
|OS
|Android OS 13
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|40 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
