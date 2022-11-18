Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Tecno Pova 4 has a 6.70-inches screen.

The new Tecno Pova 4 comes with two 50-megapixel AI cameras.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

The Pova 4 series will come out in Pakistan at a fair price. The Pova Series 3 models will be taken off the market and replaced by these new phones. Now, let’s talk about what’s so great about the new Tecno Pova 4.

The MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 CPU and 8GB of RAM in the phone give it enough power to work well. With this kind of CPU and RAM, it’s more than enough for a smartphone in this class.

The Tecno Pova 4 boasts a 6.70-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a full HD resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay.

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Hios Dimensions 170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash , Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame , plastic back,Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W