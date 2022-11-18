Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features
The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro will have a 6.8-inch screen with...
The Pova 4 series will come out in Pakistan at a fair price. The Pova Series 3 models will be taken off the market and replaced by these new phones. Now, let’s talk about what’s so great about the new Tecno Pova 4.
The MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 CPU and 8GB of RAM in the phone give it enough power to work well. With this kind of CPU and RAM, it’s more than enough for a smartphone in this class.
The Tecno Pova 4 boasts a 6.70-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a full HD resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay.
The new Tecno Pova 4 comes with two 50-megapixel AI cameras. A 6000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB port to Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
