Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan and features

  • Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Tecno Spark 7 phone is currently available in the market, this Spark series phone has numerous amazing features and qualities.

The phone’s processor, the MediaTek Helio G70, has an octa-core Spark 7 CPU that runs at a frequency of 2.0 GHz. This device has a full-HD capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen that measures 6.5 inches.

In addition to 4GB of RAM, the Tecno Spark 7 provides 64GB of internal storage. MicroSD cards allow for expanded data storage.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Four cameras, including a 16 megapixel primary camera and a 2 megapixel backup camera, are located on the back of the Tecno 7.

This phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.5
Dimensions164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
GPUArm Mali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

