Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features
The Vivo Y33s has a 6.5 inches screen. It has an octa-core...
The market will have the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone for sale. This model definitely has a lot of great features that will make the next phone better than the last one.
The Vivo S1 Pro has a more powerful SoC, more storage space, the best RAM, and a better front-facing camera.
This phone has one of the best high-end chipsets made by one of the biggest tech companies.
The new Vivo S1 Pro has either 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM, which lets it switch between tasks quickly. The phone can store either 128 or 256 GB of data. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
The Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Funtouch 9.2
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.38 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
