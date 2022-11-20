Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Vivo S1 Pro

Advertisement
  • The Vivo S1 Pro has a bigger screen, faster processor and better camera.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
  • The phone can store either 128 or 256 GB of data.
Advertisement

The market will have the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone for sale. This model definitely has a lot of great features that will make the next phone better than the last one.

The Vivo S1 Pro has a more powerful SoC, more storage space, the best RAM, and a better front-facing camera.

This phone has one of the best high-end chipsets made by one of the biggest tech companies.

The new Vivo S1 Pro has either 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM, which lets it switch between tasks quickly. The phone can store either 128 or 256 GB of data. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Also Read

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y33s has a 6.5 inches screen. It has an octa-core...

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo S1 Pro  price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Vivo S1 Pro specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story