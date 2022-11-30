Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan & specs
The Vivo Y31 has a 6.58-inches screen. The phone is powered by...
Vivo is about to launch the X90 Pro series, which will include a Plus model. Now let’s talk about it. The new X90 Pro Plus from Vivo will be the first model in this series.
The top model, the Series X, will have more futuristic features than the other models.
After looking at the base model of the Vivo X90, let’s talk about the Pro Plus. Here are the most recent rumours regarding this flagship.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the company’s future high-end SoC, is the first and most obvious new feature of the X90 Pro Plus. It should have more power than ever to run this beast well.
A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|1-inch camera sensor, + ultra-wide shooter + 64 MP (telephoto camera), 5x optical zoom, LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.