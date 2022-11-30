Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
Vivo X90 Pro Plus

  • Vivo is about to launch the X90 Pro series, which will include a Plus model.
  • The top model, the Series X, will have more futuristic features than the other models.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo is about to launch the X90 Pro series, which will include a Plus model. Now let’s talk about it. The new X90 Pro Plus from Vivo will be the first model in this series.

The top model, the Series X, will have more futuristic features than the other models.

After looking at the base model of the Vivo X90, let’s talk about the Pro Plus. Here are the most recent rumours regarding this flagship.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the company’s future high-end SoC, is the first and most obvious new feature of the X90 Pro Plus. It should have more power than ever to run this beast well.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999/-

Vivo X90 Pro Plus specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMain1-inch camera sensor, + ultra-wide shooter + 64 MP (telephoto camera), 5x optical zoom, LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
