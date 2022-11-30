Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Vivo is about to launch the X90 Pro series, which will include a Plus model.

Vivo is about to launch the X90 Pro series, which will include a Plus model. Now let’s talk about it. The new X90 Pro Plus from Vivo will be the first model in this series.

The top model, the Series X, will have more futuristic features than the other models.

After looking at the base model of the Vivo X90, let’s talk about the Pro Plus. Here are the most recent rumours regarding this flagship.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the company’s future high-end SoC, is the first and most obvious new feature of the X90 Pro Plus. It should have more power than ever to run this beast well.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999/- Vivo X90 Pro Plus specs BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main 1-inch camera sensor , + ultra-wide shooter + 64 MP (telephoto camera), 5x optical zoom, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging