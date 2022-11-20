Advertisement
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
  • Vivo Y15 will have a 5000 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM.
  • It will also have a fingerprint sensor on the back for security.
  • Y15 by Vivo will have narrow bezels on three sides, while the bottom will be bigger.
Vivo released Y15 with fair price in Pakistan. The strong chipset and 4GB of RAM will provide rapid multitasking. The Vivo Y15 has 64GB of native storage. The storage is enough, but a microSD slot lets you expand it.

The upcoming Vivo Y15 will have a triple back camera configuration. The main sensor is 13 megapixels, the second is 8 megapixels, and the third is 2 megapixels. The selfie camera is 20 MP.

It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back for security. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Y15 is a good alternative to an in-display scanner. The Y15 will have a 5000 mAh battery. This phone’s power is ample.

Y15 by Vivo will have narrow bezels on three sides, while the bottom will be bigger. The phone will be Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple. Vivo Y15 will make its mark like previous smartphones.

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15 price in pakistan is Rs. 26,000/-

Vivo Y15  specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, 2.4GHz/5GHz
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

