Waqar Zaka Makes Over $7,800 Using Bitcoin in Live Video

Waqar Zaka earns more then $7,800 by using bitcoin in live video.

He has a track record of consistently making accurate predictions.

Live video was recorded, which netted him a profit of over $7,800.

A stunning forecast made on a live video feed by renowned host, activist, and cryptocurrency expert Waqar Zaka netted him more than $7,800 in just two minutes.

Famous cryptocurrency analyst Zaka correctly predicted on November 10th that the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States will cause a bitcoin pump.

He promptly created an order once the announcement was made, which netted him a profit of over $7,800. Surprisingly, live video was recorded.

It is a remarkable act, no doubt. He has a track record of consistently making accurate predictions. He had previously forecast properly on October 31st that a significant crypto crash would begin on November 6th. He also shows concern for his supporters.

Consequently, he cautioned his followers against purchasing FTX Token (FTT). He and his followers avoided a serious FTT crash because to the advise. Additionally, he has frequently made accurate predictions for July. People have begun to follow his predictions because they think they are accurate.

He makes predictions and informs his followers through his Facebook group. He instructs the followers about Web 3.0 and the Metaverse along with his team.

Waqar Zaka mentors hundreds of individuals globally through social media. Waqar is a prominent cryptocurrency influencer who has more than 4.7 million followers.

A well-known tech entrepreneur in Pakistan known for coaching Blockchain engineers is Waqar Zaka Additionally, Zaka has gained recognition in the local cryptocurrency market with the aid of his bitcoin map and Glass node data sets, which he often employs for bitcoin pumps and dumps.

Zaka adores his devotees. So, seven years ago, he began educating the public about cryptocurrencies. Waqar wasn’t well-known in the public at the time.

Waqar Zaka previously foresaw Celsius, a cryptocurrency firm, going bankrupt. In his video from the previous year, he asserted that anyone who follows his advice and invests in Krbitcoin will be able to withdraw their bitcoin. However, the price of one bitcoin was $62,000 at the time. Additionally, he advised doing trading, which means to purchase and sell but not to hold.

Similarly, Waqar Zaka mentioned Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, two years ago. Unfortunately, all of his forecasts came true. As a result, his fan base has grown and more people are beginning to trust his predictions.

