WhatsApp 500M user data breach has become a Twitter meme

Whatsapp Reactions: WhatApp is Finally Introducing a Much Needed Chat Feature
Whatsapp Reactions: Reacting to communications is sometimes preferable to replying. This capability...
A few days ago, a report stated that data from over 500 million WhatsApp users from various nations were being sold on hacker forums. Because WhatsApp uses a phone number, it was alleged that the messaging data had a leak that disclosed the data. While WhatsApp claims that there is no evidence of a data leak from the messaging software, individuals took to Twitter and created jokes about it. While some people submitted movie clips, others simply penned humorous subtitles.
“The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp,” a spokeswoman for the company stated on Monday.
Among the confusion, here are a few memes shared by Twitter users:
#WhatsApp after Millions of user data gets leaked pic.twitter.com/42RziDNpyQAdvertisement
— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 29, 2022
#WhatsApp leaked data be like: pic.twitter.com/h4FiOknO0e
— Tax Deliver®️ (@TaxDeliver) November 29, 2022
#WhatsApp after Millions of user data gets leaked pic.twitter.com/ufBALQmVmg
— Shardings (@shardingsmeet) November 28, 2022
#WhatsAppDown #CyberMonday2022 #snapchatsupportAdvertisement
Cyber Hackers after Hacking #Whatsapp data of over 500 million users be like:-👇 pic.twitter.com/0zDYKUlQPR
— Jasmeen Kaur (@JasmeenIndian) November 28, 2022
500 Millions of Whatsapp user data gets leakedAdvertisement
But Nibbas,Nibbis.. u don’t worry..u ppl r safe😹 pic.twitter.com/95O4ygFW38
— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 28, 2022
WhatsApp & users after data leaked.#WhatsApp #whatsappleak pic.twitter.com/sSYABJGqeY
— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) November 29, 2022
My reaction after knowing about whatsapp data leak#WhatsApp #whatsappdataleak pic.twitter.com/qx4bWbP1QU
— A🌸 (@anxxie0) November 28, 2022
Meanwhile, the article stated that the actual data contains 487 million WhatsApp users, which is by no means a small number. These users are from 84 nations, and the list includes well-known names such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Egypt, and even users from India. The hacker had even assigned different prices to different countries’ user data. According to the study, US data is accessible for roughly $7000 (Rs 5,61,800 approx), UK data is $2000 (Rs 1,61,800 approx), and German data is $2,500 (Rs 2,04,100 approx).
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.