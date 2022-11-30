WhatsApp 500M user data breach has become a Twitter meme

Advertisement
A few days ago, a report stated that data from over 500 million WhatsApp users from various nations were being sold on hacker forums. Because WhatsApp uses a phone number, it was alleged that the messaging data had a leak that disclosed the data. While WhatsApp claims that there is no evidence of a data leak from the messaging software, individuals took to Twitter and created jokes about it. While some people submitted movie clips, others simply penned humorous subtitles.

“The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp,” a spokeswoman for the company stated on Monday.

Among the confusion, here are a few memes shared by Twitter users:

Meanwhile, the article stated that the actual data contains 487 million WhatsApp users, which is by no means a small number. These users are from 84 nations, and the list includes well-known names such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Egypt, and even users from India. The hacker had even assigned different prices to different countries’ user data. According to the study, US data is accessible for roughly $7000 (Rs 5,61,800 approx), UK data is $2000 (Rs 1,61,800 approx), and German data is $2,500 (Rs 2,04,100 approx).

