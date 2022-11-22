Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & features
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. It has a...
The brand-new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is now on the market. It has great features and a price that is comparable to other phones.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) CPU.
This chipset runs smoothly because it has an octa-core CPU with a speed of 2.3 GHz. The IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note is 6.67 inches and has a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a fast phone because it has a SoC and 6GB of RAM. There are two versions of the Xiaomi Note 10 Pro that both have 128GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 5020 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
