Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) CPU.
  • It has an octa-core CPU with a speed of 2.3 GHz.
  • The phone is powered by a 5020 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The brand-new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is now on the market. It has great features and a price that is comparable to other phones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) CPU.

This chipset runs smoothly because it has an octa-core CPU with a speed of 2.3 GHz. The IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note is 6.67 inches and has a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a fast phone because it has a SoC and 6GB of RAM. There are two versions of the Xiaomi Note 10 Pro that both have 128GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 5020 mAh battery.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & features

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. It has a...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story