10 Most Searched Songs On Google 2022: Why they’re so Famous

10 Most Searched Songs On Google 2022. Have you ever been somewhere and heard an upbeat song with dynamic beats? Now that this song is stuck in your head and playing on repeat, you must find it no matter what. You are not alone, millions and billions of netizens agree. Every day, Google searches for different songs, from pop to rock, and every genre is covered by these Google search engines.

Google has released a list of the top ten most searched songs in 2022. Here’s a list; learn about these songs and why they’re so popular!

Don’t get left behind! Catch up on these catchy tunes right now!

List Of Top 10 Most Searched Songs

Sno. SONG ARTIST 1. Pasoori Ali Sethi 2. Butter BTS 3. Chaand Baaliyan Aditya A 4. Heat Waves Glass Animals 5. Enemy Imagine Dragons 6. Believer Imagine Dragons 7. Dynamite BTS 8. Ainsi bas la vida Indila 9. Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) Backstreet Boys 10. Srivalli Javed Ali

Pasoori – Ali Sethi

The blockbuster song was released on February 6, 2022. It was the sixth song of season 14 and episode two of Coke Studio Pakistan, and it was afterwards uploaded to YouTube the following day.

It quickly rose to the top of the charts, becoming the first Coke Studio song and the first Pakistani song to appear on Spotify’s “Viral 50 – Global” chart.

The Pakistani hit was featured in the fourth episode of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel miniseries.

In August 2022, the song reached 300 million views on YouTube, becoming the third song in Coke Studio’s 14-year history to accomplish so.

With 410 million views on YouTube by 14 October 2022, “Pasoori” had become the most-watched Coke Studio music video of all time.

Butter – BTS

On May 21, 2021, “Butter” was published as a digital single, became a great hit, and garnered excellent reviews from music critics, who praised its catchiness.

The song charted on Billboard’s Global 200 and hit the top 10 in over 30 other countries.

Chaand Baaliyan – Aditya A

Aditya A Indian song “Chaand Baaliyan” took third place and ranked at No. 1 on Apple Music and iTunes in India.

The song was published in 2019 and quickly went popular two years later.

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

Glass Animals, an English indie rock band, released their song “Heat Waves” off their third studio album Dreamland on June 29, 2020, and the sleeper smash is their most successful single to date.

The song peaked at number one in Australia, Canada, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the United States before spending five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2022.

The song became the Hot 100’s longest-charting song, surpassing the popularity of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

After more than two billion Spotify streams by September, it was nominated for Best British Single at the 2022 Brit Awards.

As of December 2022, Heat Waves is still in Spotify’s Top 50 Global charts.

Enemy – Imagine Dragons

The American pop rock song “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons featuring American rapper JID was released on October 28, 2021 by Interscope Records and Kidinakorner.

It was created originally for the music of the animated streaming television series Arcane.

the Netflix animated series is set to premiere on November 6, 2021

It was the band’s first top-five single since “Thunder” in 2017.

Believer – Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons’ American rock band single “Believer” was released on February 1, 2017 by Interscope Records.

After “Radioactive” and “Demons,” it became the band’s third top-ten hit in Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Switzerland.

The song became viral after it was featured in the season finale of The CW’s Riverdale.

The song was used in commercials for the Nintendo Switch Super Bowl LI, as well as in various movie and television trailers.

It gathered more than 2.2 billion Spotify streams after becoming the sixth best-selling song of 2017 in the United States in November 2022.

