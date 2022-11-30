Advertisement
  iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 11 Pro

  • Apple released the iPhone 11 Pro in Pakistan at a fair price.
  • The phone is powered by an A13 Bionic.
  • The iPhone 11 Pro has 128GB or 256GB of storage built in.
Apple released the iPhone 11 Pro in Pakistan at a fair price. The company is known for its smartphone technology, and they want to release the Apple iPhone 11 Pro because they haven’t released a new phone in a while.

Users waited for the company’s new smartphone. It looks tempting. The phone is powered by an A13 Bionic. This chip is beneficial to the 11th-generation iPhones.

The smartphone’s SoC is paired with 3/4 gigabytes of RAM, making it a high-end model. The iPhone 11 Pro from Apple has 128GB or 256GB of storage built in. The Apple 11 Pro doesn’t have a special slot for adding more memory, but the company’s phone does.

The device may be able to store a lot of data in its own memory. On the back of the iPhone 11 Pro, the cameras are set up in a unique way. the main sensor, the ultra-wide lens, and the depth sensor. The front-facing camera on the iPhone 11 Pro has 12 megapixels.

A 3190 mAh Li-ion battery powers the new smartphone. The battery on a smartphone is enough. The fingerprint reader on the 11 Pro is hidden under the screen to keep it safe, which is bad for Samsung.

iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan

iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan Rs. 207,799/-

iPhone 11 Pro specifications

BUILDOSIOS 13
Dimensions144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Features800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MEMORYBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresf/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS))
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh
Talktimeup to 18 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
