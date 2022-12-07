Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

Advertisement
  • The full HD screen on the Oppo A76 is 6.56 inches and has 720 x 1612 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh  battery.
  • This phone has a 2.4 GHz processor with eight cores.
Advertisement

The Oppo A76 is now on the market and can be bought.A new A-series phone has been made by the Chinese company.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset is what makes the work. This is a powerful chipset that you can find in high-end smartphones.

This phone has a 2.4 GHz processor with eight cores. A powerful Adreno 610 GPU is also included.

The full HD screen on the Oppo A76 is 6.56 inches and has 720 x 1612 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh  battery.

Also Read

Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and features. The Oppo A95 is currently...

Advertisement

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A76 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999/-

Oppo A76 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Black, Glowing Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan with 33W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan with 33W fast charging
OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & special features
OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh battery
Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan & Features
Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story