Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A33

  • The Samsung Galaxy A33 is an affordable 5G smartphone.
  • There is 128 gigabytes of storage space in the Samsung A33.
  • The Galaxy A33  comes with 5000 mAh big battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A33 is an affordable 5G smartphone. The phone has the most powerful chipset, the Exynos 1280 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.This makes it even faster and gives it more power. The phone has a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

There are 128 gigabytes of storage space in the Samsung A33. This device has a lot of storage space, so whoever uses it can save a lot of information for later use. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is also used to protect the screen.

The Galaxy A33 has a 5000 mAh battery, which is enough power for this smartphone. The battery can be charged quickly with 25 W of power.

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 61,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A33 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Peach
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1280 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

 

