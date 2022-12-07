Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is an affordable 5G smartphone.

There is 128 gigabytes of storage space in the Samsung A33.

The Galaxy A33 comes with 5000 mAh big battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is an affordable 5G smartphone. The phone has the most powerful chipset, the Exynos 1280 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.This makes it even faster and gives it more power. The phone has a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

There are 128 gigabytes of storage space in the Samsung A33. This device has a lot of storage space, so whoever uses it can save a lot of information for later use. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is also used to protect the screen.

The Galaxy A33 has a 5000 mAh battery, which is enough power for this smartphone. The battery can be charged quickly with 25 W of power.

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 61,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A33 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G68 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent ), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust /water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W