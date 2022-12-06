Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WhatsApp is adding dozens of new emojis

WhatsApp is adding dozens of new emojis

Articles
WhatsApp is adding dozens of new emojis

WhatsApp is adding dozens of new emojis

Advertisement
  • WhatsApp is trying to add dozens of new emojis.
  • The 21 new emojis should soon be accessible to beta testers worldwide.
  • ‘Holding back tears’ and ‘pleading’ are two of the most popular emojis.
Advertisement

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps available today. There are a few choices that are unique to WhatsApp, such as support for considerably larger groups through Communities, even though it might not have the newest features.

WhatsApp is currently trying to integrate compatibility for more than 20 new emojis that the Unicode Consortium just approved. Emojis will allow you to finally give your friends a true high five.

In the middle of September, the Unicode Consortium accepted the Unicode 15 standard. 4,489 new characters are added in this updated standard, 20 of which are new emoji (31 if you include every skin tone variation).

WABetaInfo, a well-known WhatsApp feature tracker, tested the most recent beta release of the application. It was determined that there are now 21 Unicode 15 emoticons supported by the messaging service.

We don’t yet know the precise date, but the 21 new emojis should soon be accessible to beta testers worldwide. Additionally, 8 older emoticons have had their appearances changed by WhatsApp engineers. The ‘pleading’ and ‘holding back tears’ emojis have the most pronounced visual distinctions.

Beating Google and other significant smartphone OEMs, Samsung was the first business to provide Unicode15 emojis with its OneUI5 Android 13 upgrade. These include an angel’s wings, a Wi-Fi symbol, and three different colored hearts. Finding the proper emoji can be a little simpler on WhatsApp because these unique characters are there.

Advertisement

Recently, WhatsApp gained the capability of self-messaging. Like its name implies, Message Yourself allows you to start a discussion with yourself so you can save messages, media, documents, and other objects for later use. It works similarly to Telegram, Slack, and other talking apps. Using this capability, you can transfer files between several devices.

Also Read

WhatsApp Desktop users can access status updates from chat records
WhatsApp Desktop users can access status updates from chat records

The next version to the app will soon be released, allowing users...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
NASA's Orion spacecraft approaches moon
NASA's Orion spacecraft approaches moon
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications
Neuralink, Elon Musk's medical startup, killed 1,500 animals
Neuralink, Elon Musk's medical startup, killed 1,500 animals
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story