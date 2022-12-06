WhatsApp is adding dozens of new emojis

WhatsApp is trying to add dozens of new emojis.

The 21 new emojis should soon be accessible to beta testers worldwide.

‘Holding back tears’ and ‘pleading’ are two of the most popular emojis.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps available today. There are a few choices that are unique to WhatsApp, such as support for considerably larger groups through Communities, even though it might not have the newest features.

WhatsApp is currently trying to integrate compatibility for more than 20 new emojis that the Unicode Consortium just approved. Emojis will allow you to finally give your friends a true high five.

In the middle of September, the Unicode Consortium accepted the Unicode 15 standard. 4,489 new characters are added in this updated standard, 20 of which are new emoji (31 if you include every skin tone variation).

WABetaInfo, a well-known WhatsApp feature tracker, tested the most recent beta release of the application. It was determined that there are now 21 Unicode 15 emoticons supported by the messaging service.

We don’t yet know the precise date, but the 21 new emojis should soon be accessible to beta testers worldwide. Additionally, 8 older emoticons have had their appearances changed by WhatsApp engineers. The ‘pleading’ and ‘holding back tears’ emojis have the most pronounced visual distinctions.

Beating Google and other significant smartphone OEMs, Samsung was the first business to provide Unicode15 emojis with its OneUI5 Android 13 upgrade. These include an angel’s wings, a Wi-Fi symbol, and three different colored hearts. Finding the proper emoji can be a little simpler on WhatsApp because these unique characters are there.

Recently, WhatsApp gained the capability of self-messaging. Like its name implies, Message Yourself allows you to start a discussion with yourself so you can save messages, media, documents, and other objects for later use. It works similarly to Telegram, Slack, and other talking apps. Using this capability, you can transfer files between several devices.

