Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

- The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a triple-camera setup.
- The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
- The device includes 6 GB of RAM and a 3687 mAh battery.
Apple iPhone 12 series is now available in Pakistan. It uses the same Apple A14 Bionic technology as Apple’s other two models.
The smartphone’s SoC has an additional 6 GB of RAM, allowing it to run faster. The Apple iPhone 12 Max’s OLED screen is 6.7 inches wide and has a resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels. There is a cutout in the screen, and no bezels surround it.
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has three cameras on the back. Each lens in the camera system has a resolution of 13 megapixels, allowing it to take excellent photos.
The Apple 12 Pro Max’s front-facing camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels and allows users to make video calls and take selfies. The phone comes with a 3687 mAh, non-removable battery.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is ₨ 236,999/-
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|228 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh
|Standby
|up to 20 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 80 hrs
|– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
