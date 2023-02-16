Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a triple-camera setup.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and a 3687 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 12 series is now available in Pakistan. It uses the same Apple A14 Bionic technology as Apple’s other two models.

The smartphone’s SoC has an additional 6 GB of RAM, allowing it to run faster. The Apple iPhone 12 Max’s OLED screen is 6.7 inches wide and has a resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels. There is a cutout in the screen, and no bezels surround it.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has three cameras on the back. Each lens in the camera system has a resolution of 13 megapixels, allowing it to take excellent photos.

The Apple 12 Pro Max’s front-facing camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels and allows users to make video calls and take selfies. The phone comes with a 3687 mAh, non-removable battery.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is ₨ 236,999/-

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications

BUILD OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm Weight 228 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut , True-tone MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro -EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh Standby up to 20 hrs Musicplay up to 80 hrs – Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W