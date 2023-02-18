Advertisement
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Sci-Tech
  Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

  • The Infinix Hot 12 has a Helio G85 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 0.82-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and a 5000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Hot 12 comes with some impressive features and is currently available for purchase in Pakistan.

The new MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor powers the Infinix Hot 12. This is advantageous for gaming and multitasking.

The 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the smartphone has a full-HD resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, so you can save as much data as you want.

The phone has a triple camera setup on the back, with the primary camera being 13 megapixels and the selfie camera being 8 megapixels. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh, 18W fast-charging battery.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G52
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
