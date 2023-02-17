Advertisement
Realme 9 price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
  • Realme 9 has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display.
  • It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
  • The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system.
Realme 9 is currently available for purchase.It is powered by a Mediatek Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

It features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The phone runs on the Android 12 which based on Realme UI 3.0 on top.

It comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Realme 9 price in Pakistan

Realme 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 66,999/-

Realme 9 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
Dimensions160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMeteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.67″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 31 min, 100% in 75 min (advertised)
