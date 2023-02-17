Realme 9 price in Pakistan and Specs

Realme 9 has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display.

It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system.

Realme 9 is currently available for purchase. It is powered by a Mediatek Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

It features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The phone runs on the Android 12 which based on Realme UI 3.0 on top.

It comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Realme 9 price in Pakistan

Realme 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 66,999/-

Realme 9 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.67″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 31 min, 100% in 75 min (advertised)