Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan and features.

A MediaTek Helio P35 CPU powers the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy a12 has 64 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in the market, a MediaTek Helio P35 CPU powers the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy a12 has 64 GB of internal storage.

The portable smartphone contains 4 GB of RAM. The RAM in different smartphone models varies.

The Samsung A12’s 6.5-inch PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen has a Full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11 UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W