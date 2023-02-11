Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan

  • The Samsung Galaxy A30 has an Exynos 7904 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A30 is now on the market. It is Pakistan’s most popular smartphone, and it boasts incredible features.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has two SIM card slots, which allows you to connect to two networks at the same time. The phone is powered by the Exynos 7904 (14 nm) Octa Core processor.

The smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with V pixels of FHD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display.

The gadget comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. On the back of the phone, there is a dual-core camera arrangement. The smartphone comes with a Li-Pro 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UISamsung Experience 9.5
Dimensions158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Silver, Blue, pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetExynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Talktimeup to 23 hrs
– Fast battery charging 15W
