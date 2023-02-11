Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has an Exynos 7904 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is now on the market. It is Pakistan’s most popular smartphone, and it boasts incredible features.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has two SIM card slots, which allows you to connect to two networks at the same time. The phone is powered by the Exynos 7904 (14 nm) Octa Core processor.

The smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with V pixels of FHD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display.

The gadget comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. On the back of the phone, there is a dual-core camera arrangement. The smartphone comes with a Li-Pro 4000 mAh battery.

Also Read Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications The Vivo Y21 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The smartphone has...

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Samsung Experience 9.5 Dimensions 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm) GPU Mali-G71 MP2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh Talktime up to 23 hrs – Fast battery charging 15W

Advertisement