Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is now on the market. It is Pakistan’s most popular smartphone, and it boasts incredible features.
The Samsung Galaxy A30 has two SIM card slots, which allows you to connect to two networks at the same time. The phone is powered by the Exynos 7904 (14 nm) Octa Core processor.
The smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with V pixels of FHD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display.
The gadget comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. On the back of the phone, there is a dual-core camera arrangement. The smartphone comes with a Li-Pro 4000 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Samsung Experience 9.5
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 23 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 15W
