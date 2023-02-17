Advertisement
date 2023-02-17
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Tecno Camon 19 Neo has 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is easily available on the market at a reasonable price. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

It has 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card.

It has a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a  triple camera system on the back.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Ice Mirror
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

 

