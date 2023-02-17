Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Camon 19 Neo has 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is easily available on the market at a reasonable price. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

It has 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card.

It has a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a triple camera system on the back.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Ice Mirror Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W