Vivo s1 price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Vivo s1 price in Pakistan and features.
  • The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset.
  • The battery in the Vivo s1 has a 4500 mAh capacity.
Vivo s1  smartphone is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset.

The Vivo s1 sports a 6.38-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

The smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, both of which can be increased with a microSD card.

The battery in the Vivo s1 has a 4500 mAh capacity.

Vivo s1 Price in Pakistan

Vivo s1 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo s1 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
