Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Vivo V23e is now available for sale.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Vivo V23e is now available for sale in Pakistan. It is a mid-range smartphone with high-end features. The Vivo V23e is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio G96 Octa Core processor, which is based on 12-nanometer technology.

The smartphone’s 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen offers a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. On the back of the phone, there are three cameras. The primary camera has a resolution of 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera has a resolution of 50 megapixels.

The computer has 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. With the gadget is a 4050 mAh battery.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is is 64,999/-

Vivo V23e specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 172 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh

