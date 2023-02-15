Advertisement
Articles
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.
The Vivo Y20 is currently available for purchase. It is aimed at customers who are unable to afford more expensive models.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) chipset powers the Vivo Y20. The latest mid-range chipset can provide excellent performance.

The 6.51-inch IPS LCD display on the smartphone has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone includes a preinstalled Adreno 610 GPU.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space. There are three cameras on the back of the phone.

The phone’s primary camera has 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera has 8 megapixels. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/

Vivo Y20 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

 

