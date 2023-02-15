Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Vivo Y20 is currently available for purchase. It is aimed at customers who are unable to afford more expensive models.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) chipset powers the Vivo Y20. The latest mid-range chipset can provide excellent performance.
The 6.51-inch IPS LCD display on the smartphone has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone includes a preinstalled Adreno 610 GPU.
The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space. There are three cameras on the back of the phone.
The phone’s primary camera has 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera has 8 megapixels. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 10.5
|Dimensions
|164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Dawn White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
