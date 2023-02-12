Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & Specifications

Redmi Note 10 has a dual-camera setup on the back.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is currently available for purchase at reasonable price. It features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 Pixels.

It is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

For the camera setup, the Redmi Note 10 has a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an led flash.

Other features of the Redmi Note 10 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The device is available in three color options: Black, Blue and Green.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10C specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W