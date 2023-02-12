Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & Specifications
  • Redmi Note 10 has a dual-camera setup on the back.
  • On the front, it has an 5-megapixel selfie camera.
  • The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is currently available for purchase at reasonable price. It features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 Pixels.

It is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

For the camera setup, the Redmi Note 10 has a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an led flash.

On the front, it has an 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features of the Redmi Note 10 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The device is available in three color options: Black, Blue and Green.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10C specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
