Android’s Nearby Share app is now accessible on Windows

Google’s Nearby Share app is now available for Windows PCs.

The app allows users to share files between various devices, such as phones, tablets, and Chromebooks.

Google has introduced new features to the app, such as estimated completion times and image previews.

Google’s Nearby Share app, akin to Apple’s AirDrop, simplifies sharing large files between Android devices. Now, this convenient app is officially available for Windows PCs, offering new features and enhanced functionality.

Nearby Share makes transferring large files an absolute breeze.

Google has officially launched Nearby Share on Windows PCs after extensive testing. This app facilitates file transfers between various devices, such as phones, tablets, and Chromebooks, making it convenient for users. Over 1.7 million users have already downloaded the app, with more than 50 million files transferred between PCs and Android devices.

Google has introduced new functions to the Nearby Share app in addition to the existing features in the Beta version. Now, the app can provide estimated completion times for file transfers, and it includes an image preview feature in device notifications to ensure you share the correct file.

Nearby Share on Windows offers seamless file sharing with easy drag-and-drop functionality. The process becomes quicker if both devices are signed into the same Google account, and manual acceptance of each file is not required. Google is collaborating with companies like HP to include Nearby Share on certain Windows PCs, potentially leading to pre-installed availability on specific devices.

