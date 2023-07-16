Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan July 2023
Apple has recently unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 13 Pro. The latest addition to the iPhone lineup comes packed with impressive features and upgrades, making it a premium device for tech enthusiasts.
The iPhone 13 Pro is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip, offering exceptional performance and efficiency. The advanced processor ensures smooth multitasking, faster app launches, and seamless performance even with resource-intensive tasks and applications.
The smartphone has a stunning 6.51-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing vibrant colors, deep blacks, and sharp details. The display offers a high refresh rate, resulting in smoother scrolling, fluid animations, and an enhanced user experience.
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a triple-lens setup with 12 megapixels of primary camera, including a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens, enabling users to capture professional-quality photos and videos. The front-facing camera of the phone is 12 megapixels as well.
Furthermore, the device introduces advanced video recording features, such as ProRes video recording and Cinematic mode. ProRes video recording allows for higher-quality video capture, making it an excellent choice for professional videographers.
The phone is available in three great colors, including Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, and Alpine Green. A 3095 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of wireless charging support.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 342,999.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|204 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3095 mAh
|Standby
|up to 22 hrs, (multimedia)
|Musicplay
|up to 75 hrs
|– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
