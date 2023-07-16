Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
  • The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has a 12-megapixel primary camera.
  • The smartphone has a 6.51-inch Super Retina XDR display.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Apple has recently unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 13 Pro. The latest addition to the iPhone lineup comes packed with impressive features and upgrades, making it a premium device for tech enthusiasts.

The iPhone 13 Pro is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip, offering exceptional performance and efficiency. The advanced processor ensures smooth multitasking, faster app launches, and seamless performance even with resource-intensive tasks and applications.

The smartphone has a stunning 6.51-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing vibrant colors, deep blacks, and sharp details. The display offers a high refresh rate, resulting in smoother scrolling, fluid animations, and an enhanced user experience.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a triple-lens setup with 12 megapixels of primary camera, including a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens, enabling users to capture professional-quality photos and videos. The front-facing camera of the phone is 12 megapixels as well.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan

Furthermore, the device introduces advanced video recording features, such as ProRes video recording and Cinematic mode. ProRes video recording allows for higher-quality video capture, making it an excellent choice for professional videographers.

The phone is available in three great colors, including Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, and Alpine Green. A 3095 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of wireless charging support.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 342,999.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specifications

BuildOSIOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
Weight204 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3095 mAh
Standbyup to 22 hrs, (multimedia)
Musicplayup to 75 hrs
– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

