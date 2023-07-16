Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has a 12-megapixel primary camera.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch Super Retina XDR display.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

Apple has recently unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 13 Pro. The latest addition to the iPhone lineup comes packed with impressive features and upgrades, making it a premium device for tech enthusiasts.

The iPhone 13 Pro is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip, offering exceptional performance and efficiency. The advanced processor ensures smooth multitasking, faster app launches, and seamless performance even with resource-intensive tasks and applications.

The smartphone has a stunning 6.51-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing vibrant colors, deep blacks, and sharp details. The display offers a high refresh rate, resulting in smoother scrolling, fluid animations, and an enhanced user experience.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a triple-lens setup with 12 megapixels of primary camera, including a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens, enabling users to capture professional-quality photos and videos. The front-facing camera of the phone is 12 megapixels as well.

Furthermore, the device introduces advanced video recording features, such as ProRes video recording and Cinematic mode. ProRes video recording allows for higher-quality video capture, making it an excellent choice for professional videographers.

Advertisement

Also Read Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan July 2023 The Oppo Reno 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The smartphone...

The phone is available in three great colors, including Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, and Alpine Green. A 3095 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of wireless charging support.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 342,999.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 204 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite , Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3095 mAh Standby up to 22 hrs, ( multimedia ) Musicplay up to 75 hrs – Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”