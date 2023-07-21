Embraer and Eve to manufacture electric flying taxis in Brazil

Embraer, the renowned Brazilian aeronautics company, together with its urban mobility subsidiary, Eve, has exciting plans to build a cutting-edge factory near Sao Paulo for the production of electric flying taxis.

These innovative vehicles, known as “electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft,” or eVTOL, are set to revolutionize urban transportation and could be operational as early as 2026.

The new factory will be situated in Taubate, a city in Sao Paulo state, about 140 kilometres (87 miles) away from Brazil’s economic capital, Sao Paulo.

The decision to locate the facility in Taubate was announced on the 150th anniversary of the birth of Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos Dumont, adding historical significance to the momentous occasion.

Resembling drone-like passenger vehicles, the eVTOLs are designed to initially function as part of taxi fleets. Early estimations indicate that the first flights will cost passengers around $50 to $100 per trip.

Moreover, these eVTOLs are expected to be fully electric, offering emissions-free flights and contributing to a greener future.

Each eVTOL has the capacity to accommodate four to six passengers, aiming to provide a convenient and efficient mode of urban transportation.

While initial flights will have a human pilot, the companies envision a future rollout of self-piloted vehicles for increased autonomy and operational flexibility.

The venture has already garnered significant interest, with orders for 2,850 eVTOLs worth approximately $1.5 billion from 28 clients in various countries, including helicopter operators, airlines, and flight-sharing platforms.

Sao Paulo, known for its colossal traffic congestion, will greatly benefit from these futuristic taxis. As the city with the largest helicopter fleet globally, the introduction of electric flying taxis promises to alleviate traffic woes and offer an eco-friendly travel alternative for its 11.5 million inhabitants.

Eve Air Mobility is actively involved in the initiative, despite reporting a net loss of $25 million in 2023 due to research and development expenses.

“We believe in the enormous potential of the global Urban Air Mobility market,” said Embraer president Francisco Gomes Neto in a statement.

Alice Altissimo, Eve’s vice president of program management and operations, added, “We are equipped to efficiently scale the production volume sustainably to meet the demands of a growing market.”

