IPhones can copy your voice flawlessly in just 15 minutes

Apple has released the iOS 17 Beta 2 update to developers, beta testers, and the general public. Advertisement IOS 17 introduces Personal Voice, enabling iPhones to create authentic voice reproductions.

While the synthesized voice may have a slight robotic quality, it closely resembles the original voice. Advertisement Apple recently released the iOS 17 Beta 2 update to developers, beta testers, and the general public. This update brings a redesigned update screen that offers additional details about the beta software and incorporates important features announced during the WWDC conference.

Despite not being mentioned during the announcements, iOS 17 introduces a fascinating feature called Personal Voice, allowing iPhones on the iOS 17 platform to create incredibly authentic reproductions of your voice.

To utilize this feature, navigate to your phone’s accessibility settings and locate Personal Voice. Within this menu, select ‘Create Personal Voice’ and follow the prompts to speak a few phrases aloud for 15 minutes. The phone will then process the data overnight and generate a synthesized version of your voice.

While the synthesized voice may retain a slight robotic quality, it bears a striking resemblance to the original voice.

Apart from the previously mentioned Personal Voice feature, iOS 17 also introduces other anticipated functionalities. For instance, users can conveniently share files between iPhones by physically touching the devices together. This feature utilizes AirDrop and relies on WiFi Direct technology to facilitate seamless file sharing.

Additionally, iOS 17 includes various other enhancements such as contact posters, improved autocorrect, Standby Mode, MicroLocation settings, expanded widget options for Apple Music, and numerous additional features.