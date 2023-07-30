Nokia 105 price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan July 2023
Nokia, a brand synonymous with durability and trust, has once again proved its commitment to providing reliable and user-friendly devices with the launch of the Nokia 105 (2019) in the Pakistani market. This feature phone is designed to embrace simplicity while offering essential functionality that meets the needs of everyday communication.
The Nokia 105 has a compact and ergonomic design, ensuring a comfortable grip and ease of use. With a sturdy and durable build, this phone is built to withstand everyday wear and tear, making it a perfect companion for users on the go.
The device features a 1.77-inch TFT display, offering clear visuals for calling, texting, and navigating the user-friendly interface. The phone includes essential features like a phonebook, an FM radio, a flashlight, and a built-in calculator, catering to the basic needs of everyday communication and utility.
The Nokia 105 is equipped with a reliable MediaTek MT6261D chipset, delivering efficient performance for essential tasks like calls and messages. The phone’s simple user interface ensures quick and straightforward navigation, making it suitable for users of all ages.
The phone offers ample space to store contacts and messages. The phone supports dual SIM functionality, allowing users to manage multiple phone numbers efficiently.
The Nokia 105 is powered by a long-lasting 800 mAh battery, providing extended usage without the need for frequent charging. This ensures that users can stay connected without interruptions, even during extended trips or power outages.
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,999.
|Build
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|Display
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
