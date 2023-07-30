Nokia 105 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Nokia 105 has a 1.77-inch TFT display.

The phone has a MediaTek MT6261D chipset.

The device includes 800 mAh battery.

Nokia, a brand synonymous with durability and trust, has once again proved its commitment to providing reliable and user-friendly devices with the launch of the Nokia 105 (2019) in the Pakistani market. This feature phone is designed to embrace simplicity while offering essential functionality that meets the needs of everyday communication.

The Nokia 105 has a compact and ergonomic design, ensuring a comfortable grip and ease of use. With a sturdy and durable build, this phone is built to withstand everyday wear and tear, making it a perfect companion for users on the go.

The device features a 1.77-inch TFT display, offering clear visuals for calling, texting, and navigating the user-friendly interface. The phone includes essential features like a phonebook, an FM radio, a flashlight, and a built-in calculator, catering to the basic needs of everyday communication and utility.

The Nokia 105 is equipped with a reliable MediaTek MT6261D chipset, delivering efficient performance for essential tasks like calls and messages. The phone’s simple user interface ensures quick and straightforward navigation, making it suitable for users of all ages.

The phone offers ample space to store contacts and messages. The phone supports dual SIM functionality, allowing users to manage multiple phone numbers efficiently.

The Nokia 105 is powered by a long-lasting 800 mAh battery, providing extended usage without the need for frequent charging. This ensures that users can stay connected without interruptions, even during extended trips or power outages.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,999.

Nokia 105 specifications

Build Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 Display Technology TFT, 65K colors Size 1. 8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) Memory Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Contacts 2000 contacts SMS 500 Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth Yes GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only) NFC No Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh Standby up to 619 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min

