Nokia 105 price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Nokia 105 has a 1.77-inch TFT display.
  • The phone has a MediaTek MT6261D chipset.
  • The device includes 800 mAh battery.
Nokia, a brand synonymous with durability and trust, has once again proved its commitment to providing reliable and user-friendly devices with the launch of the Nokia 105 (2019) in the Pakistani market. This feature phone is designed to embrace simplicity while offering essential functionality that meets the needs of everyday communication.

The Nokia 105 has a compact and ergonomic design, ensuring a comfortable grip and ease of use. With a sturdy and durable build, this phone is built to withstand everyday wear and tear, making it a perfect companion for users on the go.

The device features a 1.77-inch TFT display, offering clear visuals for calling, texting, and navigating the user-friendly interface. The phone includes essential features like a phonebook, an FM radio, a flashlight, and a built-in calculator, catering to the basic needs of everyday communication and utility.

The Nokia 105 is equipped with a reliable MediaTek MT6261D chipset, delivering efficient performance for essential tasks like calls and messages. The phone’s simple user interface ensures quick and straightforward navigation, making it suitable for users of all ages.

The phone offers ample space to store contacts and messages. The phone supports dual SIM functionality, allowing users to manage multiple phone numbers efficiently.

The Nokia 105 is powered by a long-lasting 800 mAh battery, providing extended usage without the need for frequent charging. This ensures that users can stay connected without interruptions, even during extended trips or power outages.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,999.

Nokia 105 specifications

BuildDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

