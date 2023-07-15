Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan and features

- It has 6.7 Inches AMOLED display.
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a premium experience to its users. With its sleek and stylish design, the Reno 8 Pro catches the eye. The device boasts a large AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Under the hood, the Reno 8 Pro is powered by a powerful processor that ensures smooth performance and seamless multitasking. It comes with ample RAM and storage options, allowing users to store their files, apps, and media without worry. The device also features a high-resolution camera setup, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos.
Furthermore, the Reno 8 Pro supports fast charging technology, ensuring that the device can be quickly charged and ready for use. Overall, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro offers a compelling package with its impressive design, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 180,999/-
Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glazed Green, Glazed Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging
