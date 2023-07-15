Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan and features

It has 6.7 Inches AMOLED display.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a premium experience to its users. With its sleek and stylish design, the Reno 8 Pro catches the eye. The device boasts a large AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Reno 8 Pro is powered by a powerful processor that ensures smooth performance and seamless multitasking. It comes with ample RAM and storage options, allowing users to store their files, apps, and media without worry. The device also features a high-resolution camera setup, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos.

Furthermore, the Reno 8 Pro supports fast charging technology, ensuring that the device can be quickly charged and ready for use. Overall, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro offers a compelling package with its impressive design, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 180,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glazed Green, Glazed Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging