Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan and features

  • It has 6.7 Inches AMOLED display.
  • It has 4500 mAh battery.
  • It has 8 Gb of RAM.
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a premium experience to its users. With its sleek and stylish design, the Reno 8 Pro catches the eye. The device boasts a large AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Reno 8 Pro is powered by a powerful processor that ensures smooth performance and seamless multitasking. It comes with ample RAM and storage options, allowing users to store their files, apps, and media without worry. The device also features a high-resolution camera setup, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos.

Furthermore, the Reno 8 Pro supports fast charging technology, ensuring that the device can be quickly charged and ready for use. Overall, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro offers a compelling package with its impressive design, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 180,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlazed Green, Glazed Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging
