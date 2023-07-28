Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specification
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now available for purchase on the market, with...
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is now available on the market at a reasonable price.
It comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset. It has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a triple-camera setup on the rear.
It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The phone is run by the One UI Core 5.0 operating system based on Android 13.
The Galaxy A14’s battery is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 15 W.
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI Core 5.0
|Dimensions
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 15W wired
