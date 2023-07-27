Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specification

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now available for purchase on the market, with impressive features. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 2.35 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a quad-camera setup on the back, where the main camera is 48 MP and the front camera is 8 MP.

The phone is available in four awesome colours, including black, white, blue, and red.

The Galaxy A12’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with 15 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
