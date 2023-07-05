Advertisement
​Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & detailed
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is available on the market with some impressive features.

The phone has a Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Galaxy A52 features a quad-camera setup on the back.

The device’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh and supports fast charging at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan 

​Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 60,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOneUI 3.1
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Purple, Awesome Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesFun mode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

