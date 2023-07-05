​Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available on the market with great...
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is available on the market with some impressive features.
The phone has a Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Galaxy A52 features a quad-camera setup on the back.
The device’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh and supports fast charging at 25 W.
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 60,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OneUI 3.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Purple, Awesome Mint
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Fun mode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
