​Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & detailed

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is available on the market with some impressive features.

The phone has a Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Galaxy A52 features a quad-camera setup on the back.

The device’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh and supports fast charging at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan

​Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 60,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OneUI 3.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Purple, Awesome Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Fun mode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 25W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”