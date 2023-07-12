Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & specification

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a 6.5 inches screen. It has a...
Samsung Galaxy S9 is a premium product to hit the market.The phone has great features and specs. The Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm) Octa-Core processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S9. It is a high-end processor with a clock speed of 2.7 GHz. The device also includes an Adreno 630 GPU.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support and an FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.
The Oppo A53 has a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960. The device comes with a 3000 mAh, 15 W fast-charging battery.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999 /-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|Dimensions
|147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.