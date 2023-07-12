Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & specification

Samsung Galaxy S9 is a premium product to hit the market.The phone has great features and specs. The Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm) Octa-Core processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S9. It is a high-end processor with a clock speed of 2.7 GHz. The device also includes an Adreno 630 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support and an FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan Advertisement The Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999 /- Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications BUILD OS Android V8.0 Oreo Dimensions 147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan Advertisement The Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999 /- Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications BUILD OS Android V8.0 Oreo Dimensions 147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9810 Octa GPU Mali-G72 MP18 DISPLAY Technology Super Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) CAMERA Main 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh – Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging

