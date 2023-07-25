Twitter’s New Job Listings Tool for Verified Organizations

Verified organizations can post job openings on their profiles.

Job postings direct applicants to the company’s website.

Integration with ATS or XML feed allowed for importing open jobs.

Advertisement

Twitter is getting ready to debut a new job listings tool that will allow verified organisations to publish job postings on their profiles. Twitter has also launched an official @TwitterHiring account. However, it has not yet tweeted anything.

The job posts function has yet to be officially introduced by Twitter. Some verified organisations, on the other hand, have already been permitted to post job postings beneath their Twitter bios on their profiles. The job postings refer prospective applicants to the company’s website. They can learn more about the opportunity and apply online.

Furthermore, approved organisations can add up to five employment vacancies to their accounts. Twitter will allow verified organisations to connect to a supported ATS or XML feed to import all of their open jobs to the site.

Without a doubt, this new functionality is Twitter’s first step towards competing with popular organisations like LinkedIn and Indeed. Elon Musk hinted at the feature alongside the dating option back in May. In May, the business also acquired Laskie, a job-matching technology startup. It’s probable that the acquisition aided Facebook in developing and releasing the functionality.

It appears that verified organisations will not be charged a fee to use the job posts tool. The capability is included in Twitter’s Verified for Organisations plan, which costs $1,000 per month.

This functionality has yet to be announced by Twitter. We will learn more about this functionality at that time. Until then, stay tuned for additional information.

Advertisement

Also Read TikTok Introduces Text Post Support to Compete with Twitter Users can now share stories, poetry, lyrics, and other written content. The...