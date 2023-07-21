UAE has the world’s fastest mobile internet

The UAE has the fastest mobile internet speed in the world.

Etisalat achieved the fastest 5G download speed and the lowest mobile multi-server latency.

Recent data from Ookla confirms that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) now holds the title for the world’s fastest mobile internet speed.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, which measures internet speed performance, has ranked the UAE as the global leader in mobile internet speed for the majority of the first half of 2023.

In June, the UAE reached its highest mobile internet speed with a download speed of 204.24 Mbps and an upload speed of 22.72 Mbps.

The UAE has impressively secured the top position five out of six times in 2023, dominating in January, February, March, May, and June. In April, they secured the second spot.

The UAE also excels in fixed broadband speed, ranking second globally for June. Within the region and among other Arab nations, it takes the top position with an impressive download speed of 239.2 Mbps.

However, Singapore took the top spot globally with an impressive average speed of 247.29 Mbps.

According to Ookla’s quarterly reports, in the second quarter of 2023, Etisalat, a prominent telecom company, achieved the fastest median download speeds for both mobile (216.65 Mbps) and fixed broadband (261.98 Mbps).

Etisalat also dominated in other aspects, achieving the fastest median 5G download speed at 680.88 Mbps and the lowest median mobile multi-server latency at only 35 ms.

