The US is preparing to restrict Chinese corporations’ access to cloud computing services.

The ban would be part of an expansion of the US’s semiconductor export control policy.

China has announced plans to restrict the export of several metals.

According to persons familiar with the matter, the Biden administration is getting ready to limit Chinese corporations’ access to American cloud computing services, according to a report published in the New York-based Journal on Tuesday.

If the proposed rule is enacted, American cloud services providers like Amazon and Microsoft would likely be required to request permission from the American government before offering Chinese consumers cloud computing services that utilize cutting-edge artificial intelligence processors, another magazine reported.

The ban will be put into effect by the US Department of Commerce in the upcoming weeks as part of an expansion of its semiconductor export control policy, which was established in October.

A request for comment made after business hours was not immediately answered by the Commerce Department, Microsoft, or Amazon.

As part of an ongoing disagreement with the United States over access to advanced microchips, China announced on Monday that it will restrict the export of several metals that are commonly used in the semiconductor industry.

Exporters will need to request authorization to ship some gallium and germanium products as a result of the metal curbs, which China claimed were intended to safeguard national security and its interests.