Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.
  • The device features 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y20 has recently been launched on the market at an affordable price range, aiming to provide a delightful smartphone experience to budget-conscious consumers.

The device boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. Combined with 4GB of RAM, users can expect smooth navigation and seamless multitasking.

The device offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card, providing ample space for storing photos, videos, and other files.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y20 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. This versatile camera array enables users to capture detailed photos with depth and clarity. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera housed within a small notch, delivering decent selfies and supporting video calls.

Also Read

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz display....

Advertisement

The gadget runs on Funtouch OS 11, based on the latest Android operating system, offering a clean and intuitive user interface. The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without frequent recharging.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Vivo Y20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDawn White, Nebula Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story