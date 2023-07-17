Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
The Vivo Y20 has recently been launched on the market at an affordable price range, aiming to provide a delightful smartphone experience to budget-conscious consumers.
The device boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.
The Vivo Y20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. Combined with 4GB of RAM, users can expect smooth navigation and seamless multitasking.
The device offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card, providing ample space for storing photos, videos, and other files.
In the camera department, the Vivo Y20 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. This versatile camera array enables users to capture detailed photos with depth and clarity. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera housed within a small notch, delivering decent selfies and supporting video calls.
The gadget runs on Funtouch OS 11, based on the latest Android operating system, offering a clean and intuitive user interface. The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without frequent recharging.
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dawn White, Nebula Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
