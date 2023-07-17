Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.

The device features 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y20 has recently been launched on the market at an affordable price range, aiming to provide a delightful smartphone experience to budget-conscious consumers.

The device boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. Combined with 4GB of RAM, users can expect smooth navigation and seamless multitasking.

The device offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card, providing ample space for storing photos, videos, and other files.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y20 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. This versatile camera array enables users to capture detailed photos with depth and clarity. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera housed within a small notch, delivering decent selfies and supporting video calls.

The gadget runs on Funtouch OS 11, based on the latest Android operating system, offering a clean and intuitive user interface. The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without frequent recharging.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Vivo Y20 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch OS 11 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn White, Nebula Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

