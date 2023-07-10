WhatsApp Introduces ‘Link with Phone Number’ Feature for Web Version

Users can now link their WhatsApp accounts to WhatsApp Web without scanning a QR code.

The feature is currently available to limited beta testers.

Users can connect their WhatsApp account to the web version by entering their phone number.

WhatsApp’s latest beta release for Android users includes an interesting new feature. WhatsApp Web now has a new link with a phone number feature. Users can now link their WhatsApp accounts to WhatsApp Web without scanning a QR code with the new update version 2.23.14.18. This functionality attempts to make adding extra devices to your WhatsApp account easier.

The new option is presently available to a limited number of beta testers. It will, however, be available to a large audience in a few weeks. Users can utilise this feature to link a device by entering their primary account number and a one-time code produced by WhatsApp Web.

Users can currently connect to the web version of WhatsApp by scanning a QR code. The “Link with phone number” function will provide an extra way to connect your WhatsApp account to the web version.

To use the Link with phone number feature, you must first complete a few simple steps.

Launch WhatsApp Web on the desktop computer you want to connect.

You will be given an 8-character code after entering their phone number and country.

After receiving a notification, input this code into your WhatsApp mobile app.

It’s just another method for connecting your new gadget to your WhatsApp account. You can now effortlessly link accounts to WhatsApp Web on any compatible desktop device by simply entering the phone number and a one-time code.

