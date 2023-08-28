Apple to update its iPad lineup with OLED screens and M3 chips

Apple is expected to release new iPad Pro models later this year.

The new iPad Pro models will have OLED screens, similar to those found in iPhones.

iPad Mini and iPad Air use LCDs, while iPad Pro has adopted mini LED technology.

In his recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman has provided fresh details about Apple‘s upcoming products. He delves into the enhancements anticipated for the upcoming iPad Pro models, expected to be released later this year.

According to reports, the forthcoming iPad models will incorporate OLED screens similar to those found in iPhones. OLED displays have been a staple of Apple‘s smartphones since the iPhone X in 2017, and this trend continues with the anticipated iPhone 15 Pro, boasting improved color and brightness enhancements.

While the budget iPad Mini and iPad Air continue to employ LCD panels, the iPad Pros have transitioned to mini LED technology. Notably, the larger 12.6-inch iPad Pro employs a mini LED panel, while the 11-inch variant retains an LCD. Looking ahead, both Pro tablets are expected to adopt OLED screens with reduced bezels.

OLED screens outperform LCDs in terms of brightness, contrast, and color precision, while also being more energy-efficient. Coupled with the new power-efficient M3 chip, the upcoming iPad Pro iteration is poised to deliver improved battery life. The forthcoming Apple M3 chip, fabricated on TSMC’s 3nm process, will also introduce a more potent CPU and GPU.

Regarding displays, Apple is projected to eventually shift to micro LEDs, commencing with the Apple Watch and subsequently extending to iPhones and iPads. However, the precise timeline for this transition remains uncertain.

